Short Interest in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Expands By 73.9%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ZURVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $41.82 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

