iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,265 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $86.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.24. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

