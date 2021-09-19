Citigroup Inc. Has $18.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

DGRO stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.