Citigroup Inc. Has $19.89 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,826 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $19,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after buying an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $58,712,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $82.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.46.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

