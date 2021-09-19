Citigroup Inc. Buys 123,757 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,725 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $20,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,476,000 after buying an additional 320,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,715,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,596,000 after buying an additional 246,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 421.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,223,000 after buying an additional 240,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEM opened at $53.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

