Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognex by 185.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Cognex stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.91. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

