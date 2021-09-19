Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 836 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,508,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 470,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,358,000 after acquiring an additional 409,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 673,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,977,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $93.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.