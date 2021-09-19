Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 6,158 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 123.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 446.1% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $159.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.60 and a 200-day moving average of $147.38. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $163.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

