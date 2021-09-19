Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP.A) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

