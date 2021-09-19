Short Interest in Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) Grows By 102.4%

Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Periphas Capital Partnering stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. Periphas Capital Partnering has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $26.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCPC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Periphas Capital Partnering by 135.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 69,956 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in Periphas Capital Partnering by 8.9% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 339,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Periphas Capital Partnering in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Periphas Capital Partnering in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

