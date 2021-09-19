Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH opened at $146.72 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

