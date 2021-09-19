Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Sells $190,167.21 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark E. Nance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mark E. Nance sold 304 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $13,406.40.
Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.
About Envista
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
Featured Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.