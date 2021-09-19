Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Sells $190,167.21 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark E. Nance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mark E. Nance sold 304 shares of Envista stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $13,406.40.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the first quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 63.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,886.7% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

