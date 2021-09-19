Insider Buying: PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Purchases $141,000.00 in Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 100,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,527.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PED opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.08. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

