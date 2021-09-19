Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Purchases $166,920.00 in Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GCI stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.82.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gannett by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Gannett by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Gannett by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Gannett by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.