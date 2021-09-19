Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Purchases $166,920.00 in Stock

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
GCI stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.82.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gannett by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Gannett by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Gannett by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Gannett by 2.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.
About Gannett
Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.
Read More: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.