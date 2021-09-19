Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,690 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zumiez were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 128,844 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 128,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after buying an additional 34,913 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $42.80 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.08.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.