Michael E. Gavin Sells 3,000 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $64.57 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $77.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

