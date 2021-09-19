Securian Asset Management Inc Has $201,000 Stock Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,797 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after purchasing an additional 230,045 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the period.

NYSE KAR opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

