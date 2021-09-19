Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 101 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 60.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after acquiring an additional 135,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at about $15,094,000. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 718.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after buying an additional 76,176 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $162.53 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.37 and its 200 day moving average is $186.57.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

