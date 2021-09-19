Securian Asset Management Inc Has $369,000 Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in ICU Medical by 21.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,046 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 14.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ICU Medical by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $240.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.25. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.18 and a 52-week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total transaction of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

