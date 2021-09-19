Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after acquiring an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after acquiring an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,926,000 after purchasing an additional 194,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

Shares of URI stock opened at $341.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.74 and its 200 day moving average is $325.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.01 and a 52-week high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

