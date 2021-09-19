Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 119 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Standard Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE SSD opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.72.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $410.28 million during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

