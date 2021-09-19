Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 728,292 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 74,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 58,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 49.02%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

