MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €78.89 ($92.81).

MOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

ETR:MOR opened at €41.71 ($49.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €48.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.14. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €39.70 ($46.71) and a 1-year high of €115.35 ($135.71).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

