WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter.

GBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of GBT opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.00. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

