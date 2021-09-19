Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stake Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $22.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.78, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRPL. Truist Securities cut their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

