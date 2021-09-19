WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.64. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 34.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.