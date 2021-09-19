Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 17,468 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 120.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kirby worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,297,000 after acquiring an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,510,000 after acquiring an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEX opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

