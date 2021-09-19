Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.35.

Shares of SAGE opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.81. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

