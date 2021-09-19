Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Trading Down 1.6%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.90. 54,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 86,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Core One Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLABF)

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

