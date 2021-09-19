Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading 2.1% Higher

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 173,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,369,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

Get Medigus alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the second quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medigus during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Medigus Ltd. engages in research and development of medical treatment for the gastrointestinal tract. Its product is the MUSE system, an endoscopic device to perform Transoral Fundoplication for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company was founded by Elazar Sonnenschein on December 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.