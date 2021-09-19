ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Shares Down 4.4%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ZOZO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get ZOZO alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

ZOZO, Inc engages in the electronic commerce (EC) business. It operates through the following business divisions: ZOZOTOWN Business, PayPay Mall, PB, MSP, BtoB, Advertising, and Others. The ZOZOTOWN Business division provides fashion shopping site called “”ZOZOTOWN”” and branded clothes shop called “”ZOZOUSED””.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.