Short Interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Increases By 44.5%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 296,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

GLUE stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.68. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Sell-side analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,863,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,549,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,153,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.