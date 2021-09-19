Short Interest in Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Grows By 45.3%

Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,144,500 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the August 15th total of 787,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 72.9 days.

TCNGF opened at $13.03 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

