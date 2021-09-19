CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.43 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

