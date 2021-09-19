Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xencor worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after purchasing an additional 353,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277,940 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 1st quarter worth $9,678,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Xencor by 1,130.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 160,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Xencor by 234.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 71,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

