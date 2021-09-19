Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Veritex worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Veritex by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $745,454. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $36.23 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

