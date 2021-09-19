Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 517,311 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 74.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,451 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 517,311 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,835,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,686,000 after buying an additional 795,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,380,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,713,000 after buying an additional 100,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 257,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.98.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 153.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

