Sei Investments Co. Acquires 16,540 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSN. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,889,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parsons by 1,096.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 635,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,689,000 after purchasing an additional 582,137 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Parsons by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,640,000 after purchasing an additional 515,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Parsons by 973.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 414,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 375,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parsons by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 993,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,177,000 after purchasing an additional 281,198 shares during the period.

PSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.94.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

