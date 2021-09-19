Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,069,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $690,670,000 after purchasing an additional 833,192 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth $100,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $275.87 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $288.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $415.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total value of $1,637,809.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,482,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,829,032.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $2,200,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,468 shares of company stock valued at $69,797,396. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

