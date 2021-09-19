6,854 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CBIZ by 16.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CBIZ by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,099 shares in the company, valued at $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 10,053 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $338,786.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $278.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.90 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

