PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 36.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $130.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.03. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.