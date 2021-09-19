Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Sells 2,645 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Integer by 682.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Integer by 11.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 198,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 269.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 27.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

