Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Sells 2,645 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $101.61.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $312.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
