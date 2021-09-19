BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 6,160 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $301,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $275,968.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Todd Berard sold 6,165 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $263,492.10.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.56 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.63, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 157,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

