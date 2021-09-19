Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Director Jane L. Warner Purchases 20,000 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tenneco stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEN. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $164,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tenneco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after acquiring an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its position in Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

