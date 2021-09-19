Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,957 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.