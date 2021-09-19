PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of HNI by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 1st quarter valued at $854,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of HNI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.