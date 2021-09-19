WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $665,000 Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 59.0% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after buying an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 43.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after buying an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 64.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after buying an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 173.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 806,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after purchasing an additional 511,844 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 82.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 908,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,972,000 after purchasing an additional 410,481 shares during the period.

Shares of ALKS opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. Alkermes plc has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.83 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

