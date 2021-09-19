Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Holdings Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7,248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 271,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 268,135 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 161,628 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 973,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of TPTX stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.