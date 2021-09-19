WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 1,599 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $113.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.27 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.04.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

