WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,410 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the second quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.87 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.11 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.22 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

National Health Investors Profile

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.